VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/10-2/12/23

Friday February 10, 2023

7:01 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for an unconscious subject.

9:00 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area on Westwood Drive in the city of Van Wert to assist with a service dog that was loose.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert Police Department to assist with a dispute.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in Ridge Township to conduct a welfare check on a subject who placed a call to 911.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the village of Convoy in reference an incident that occurred the previous evening with a subject being disorderly.

1:09 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Fox Road in the city of Van Wert for a subject with oxygen levels.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jefferson Street in the village of Ohio City for a welfare check after receiving a report of possible abuse.

3:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township after receiving a report of a subject trespassing on the property and possibly being in distress.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist with a child refusing to go with his father.

8:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Westfield Drive in the village of Middle Point to assist with an unruly juvenile.

10:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

11:07 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township for an odor of propane inside the residence.

Saturday February 11, 2023

9:14 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of trash dumped on the roadway.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a complaint of two vehicles parked in the roadway.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township on a complaint of an unruly juvenile.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of fraud.

4:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with decreased blood pressure.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies checked the area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.

5:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Willshire to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded a commercial alarm on Snyder Road in Liberty Township.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a deer on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township. No injuries were reported.

11:50 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject not feeling well.

Sunday February 12, 2023

1:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Carmean Street in the village of Ohio City on a complaint of subjects trespassing on the property.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jonestown Road in York Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to residence on Sands Road in the village of Elgin on a complaint of injured or sick wildlife on the property.

7:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Warren Road in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Waller Road in Tully Township to assist with a juvenile that was being unruly.

7:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of an assault that occurred earlier.

9:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies while conducting a traffic stop on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township located possible drugs and or drug paraphernalia.