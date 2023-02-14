Van Wert Police blotter 2/5-2/13/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 5 – a person turned in drug paraphernalia he found while cleaning out a house.

Sunday, February 5 – an incident of telecommunications harassment was reported in the 300 block of S. Chestnut St.

Monday, February 6 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Tuesday, February 7 – received a report of a criminal mischief incident in the 900 block of Allingham St.

Tuesday, February 7 – a resident reported being the victim of a telecommunications scheme which led to theft of deception.

Wednesday, February 8 – Casey’s reported the theft of alcohol from the store. A report was taken.

Wednesday, February 8 – an incident of theft was reported in the 700 block of Leeson Ave. After an investigation, Jamaruie Walker was charged with one count of theft.

Wednesday, February 8 – received a report of an assault at Van Wert Middle School. The juveniles involved were interviewed, but there were no charges stemming from the incident.

Wednesday, February 8 – a Van Wert Middle School student was charged with drug paraphernalia for possessing a THC vape pen.

Wednesday, February 8 – received a report of an assault that occurred in the 10000 block of Ohio 118.

Wednesday, February 8 – a blue camouflage-type purse was turned into the police department, after it was found in the area of S. Shannon St. and Westwood Dr.

Wednesday, February 8 – conducted at welfare check at Comfort Inn.

Thursday, February 9 – arrested Samuel Cassidy on two outstanding warrants issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 400 block of S. Walnut St.

Friday, February 10 – two persons arrived at the Van Wert Police Department and reported a dispute between them. A ride was provided to one of the parties to get separation from the other person and deescalate the dispute.

Friday, February 10 – a wallet was found on Central Ave. near Race St.

Friday, February 10 – a resident in the 900 block of Pearson St. reported someone known to them entered their home uninvited.

Friday, February 10 – a person visiting a friend in the 900 block of S. Washington St. reported items stolen from his car while it was parked in the driveway. The theft occurred between 7 p.m. and midnight.

Saturday, February 11 – an incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 1000 block of Oak Lane. No charges were filed.

Saturday, February 11 – Van Wert Police were assigned to the 300 block of S. Shannon St. for a welfare check.

Saturday, February 11 – arrested Joshua Deamicus, 47, of Forest, for menacing and aggravated menacing at Mi Ranchito Mexican Grill. After threatening a patron with a knife, he was tackled and subdued by people at the restaurant. He was later taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

Monday, February 13 – Ohio Rubber and Flooring, E. Ervin Rd. reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a box truck parked at the business.