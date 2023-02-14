VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/13/2023

Monday February 13, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with a traffic stop.

6:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location in the village of Convoy for a person who was not feeling well.

10:55 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog charging at a subject walking.

11:23 a.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the village of Wren to assist Van Wert Municipal Court Probation with a home visit.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the village of Ohio City to deliver a message in reference to property that was recovered in Auglaize County.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies made a citizens assist with a subject to their residence at Homestead Village in the city of Van Wert.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to investigate a complaint of an assault.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tyler Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a subject locked out of their vehicle.

7:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a domestic call.

9:48 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire for mutual aid with Monroeville, Indiana.

11:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township in reference to a stray dog on the property.