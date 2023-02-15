VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/14/2023

Tuesday February 14, 2023

3:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a noise disturbance.

4:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police with a juvenile. The juvenile at some point had left his residence in Pleasant Township without the parents’ knowledge. The juvenile was returned to the residence.

4:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. A 2006 Mercury Milan was southbound when it went off the left side of the road, struck a deep ditch when sideswiped a utility pole. The driver, Damion Post of Celina was not injured.

8:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township after receiving a 911 call with no response.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the city of Van Wert to take a motor vehicle crash report involving a deer that had occurred in Liberty Township. No injuries reported.

12:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject that was unresponsive.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township reference to being harassed.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township to investigate a complaint of fraud involving the purchase of a dog.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Jonestown Road in York Township about a possible violation of a protection order.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Werner Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Market Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a location on Tully Street in the village of Convoy for a vehicle fire.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pohlman Road in Washington Township reference to debris from a tree in the roadway.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS and Van Wert EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject in cardiac arrest.