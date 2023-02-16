VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/15/2023
Wednesday February 15, 2023
2:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Liberty Township for a welfare check.
11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on complaint of a suspicious person walking in the area.
12:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township to check an occupied vehicle setting in the roadway.
3:38 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a stray dog contained on the property.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of three children that were left alone.
6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township to check an abandon 911 call.
6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Adams Street in the village of Middle Point to investigate a complaint of a domestic dispute.
7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of a log splitter being stolen from the driveway.
8:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for the report of a suspicious vehicle in the area spotlighting.
9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Crestview School in the village of Convoy on a report of a suspicious vehicle in the area harassing students.
9:26 p.m. – Deputies checked an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a subject walking on the roadway.
10:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
POSTED: 02/16/23 at 9:39 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement