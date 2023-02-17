VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/16/2023

Thursday February 16, 2023

12:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol attempting to stop a vehicle.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to conduct a welfare check on juvenile who had not reported to school.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:43 a.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on Main Street in the city of Van Wert. The driver of the vehicle was issued a citation for driving under a non-compliance FRA Suspension and expired license plates.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Adams Street in the village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of an attempted theft.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brendan Bergman, 27, of Cloverdale is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for an active medical alarm.

4:43 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 near U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township. No injuries and no damage was reported. No report filed.

7:19 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for the report of a possible lawn mower fire inside a garage.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for the report of an injured owl.

10:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fifth street in the city of Delphos to assist the Delphos Police on a traffic stop.

11:07 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Main Street in the city of Delphos for a subject having difficulty breathing.