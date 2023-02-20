Van Wert Police blotter 2/11-2/19/2023

Van Wert Police

Saturday, February 11 – officers were dispatched to the 300 block of S. Shannon St. for a welfare check.

Saturday, February 11 – an incident of criminal damaging was reported in the 1000 block of Oak Lane. No charges were filed.

Sunday, February 12 – a theft was reported from the Old South in the 200 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, February 12 – arrested Robin A. Moore for disorderly conduct during an investigation in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, February 12 – arrested Robin Moore for persistent disorderly conduct and public indecency in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, February 13 – a 9mm handgun was recovered from a vehicle in the Vantage Career Center parking lot. The matter is under investigation.

Monday, February 13 – responded with Van Wert Fire to the 600 block of S. Tyler St., where construction workers found a hand grenade. The Allen County Regional Bomb Squad was called in and took possession of the item. It was transported to a separate location and destroyed in a controlled manner.

Monday, February 13 – arrested Joshua Brown, 41, of Van Wert for domestic violence.

Monday, February 13 – received a report of a theft from a truck in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Tuesday, February 14 – called to investigate the use of a vaping THC device at Van Wert High School. No charges have been filed.

Tuesday, February 14 – received a report of a stalking incident within the city limits.

Tuesday, February 14 – an attempted shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart. The matter is under investigation.

Tuesday, February 14 – Jami Kay Flory, 37, of Van Wert, was arrested for OVI and endangering children while in the 100 block of E. Central Ave.

Wednesday, February 15 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 1100 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, February 15 – a dispute was reported in the 1000 block of Pratt St. A report was taken and no charges were filed.

Wednesday, February 15 – A junk violation was observed in the 800 block of Elm St. Charges are pending from the investigation.

Thursday, February 16 – a minor was charged with unruliness after an incident in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, February 16 – responded to a distraught male in the 400 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, February 16 – a citation was issued to an illegally parked vehicle in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Thursday, February 16 – received a report of telecommunications harassment in the 100 block of S. Lynn St.

Thursday, February 16 – arrested Carmen Sargent for domestic violence after an incident in the 400 block of Blaine St.

Friday, February 17 – a dog bite was reported in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Saturday, February 18 – a resident in the 800 block of W. Main St. reported a male known to her was damaging her apartment doors.

Saturday, February 18 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of S. Franklin St.

Saturday, February 18 – received a report of theft of mail in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Sunday, February 19 – received a report of a possible protection order violation. No charges were filed.