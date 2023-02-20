VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/17-2/19/23

Friday February 17, 2023

2:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location in Ridge Township.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Alexander Road in Willshire Township to investigate a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

7:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Snyder Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bell Avenue in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the village of Convoy for the report of nails dumped in the roadway.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a residential alarm.

9:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with heart related issues.

10:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of a subject walking along the roadway.

Saturday February 18, 2023

11:13 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

11:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a transformer sparking on Johnson Avenue in the city of Van Wert.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elizabeth Street in the village of Convoy for a noise complaint.

2:16 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant Michael A Ulrich, 39, of Findlay was located by a unit of the Findlay Highway Patrol Post. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:20 p.m. – Deputes responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless operation.

5:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

5:35 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township for a subject who passed out.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a trespassing complaint.

6:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the city of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police with a subject possibly having some mental issues.

Sunday February 19, 2023

2:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a report of a subject driving the wrong direction.

3:01 a.m. – Deputes responded to a commercial alarm on Franklin Street in the city of Van Wert.

9:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the village of Ohio City to investigate a report of suspicious activity.

1:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township to investigate a report of two suspicious subjects hanging around a residence.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to investigate an abandoned 911 call.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township on a report of a possible domestic disturbance.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township on a complaint of a stray dog in the area.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren EMS and Willshire Fire responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch. A 2013 Chevrolet Cruze driven by a juvenile was traveling southbound on Ohio 49 approximately 1/4 mile north of Ohio 81. The driver stated that he swerved to avoid a collision with a deer in the roadway, then ended up in the ditch causing minor damage to the front end of the car. No injuries were reported.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Raymond Street in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.