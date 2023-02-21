VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/20/2023

Monday February 20, 2023

5:47 a.m. – Deputies along with Spencerville EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township to investigate a report of a deceased subject.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a large amount of smoke that could be seen from U.S. 30. The fire was located at a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township and was found to be a controlled burn.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies checked the area of Crestview Schools in the village of Convoy after receiving an open line 911 call.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the city of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Delphos Reservoir on Shenk Road to assist Delphos Police with a complaint of three vehicles on the property causing damage.

2:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to the report of a working barn fire on Sterling Road in Jackson Township. Middle Point was assisted by Delphos Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Van Wert Fire. Deputies also

responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township to make notification of a family emergency.

4:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township to deliver a message for Sandusky County.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of domestic abuse. The incident remains under investigation.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Willshire Road Dog in the village of Willshire to investigate a complaint of disorderly conduct that occurred earlier in the day.

8:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township to conduct a welfare check on an elderly couple.