VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/21/2023

Tuesday February 21, 2023

1:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of a wrong way driver.

0820 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Burk School Rd. in Liberty Township. Kelly R. Springer, 45, of rural Van Wert County was issued a traffic citation for expired license and OVI test refusal.

10:02 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area in the City of Delphos on a complaint of Failure to Confine a dog.

11;25 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Blvd. in the city of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for trafficking in drugs. Samantha J. Lacy, 30, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township.

5:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township to check on a subject possibly having a medical emergency.

9:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check on a disabled motorist.

11:57 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.