VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/22/2023

Wednesday February 22, 2023

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a report of reckless operation.

5:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of George Street in the village of Convoy to locate an audible alarm.

8:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for damage to the yard caused by a semi-truck turning around.

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2023 Ford Mustange driven by Dennis Wesche of Eaton was southbound on U.S. 127 when he started to pull out to pass a semi. He lost control on the wet roadway and went off left side off road and continued and stuck a power pole and broke it off, then came to rest in parking lot of Hickory Sticks Golf Course.

11:08 a.m. – A 911 call was received reporting a fully engulfed barn fire on the property of Hickory Sticks Golf Club, 12083 U.S. Route 127 in Pleasant Township. Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire, Middle Point Fire, Mendon Fire, Rockford Fire, Convoy Fire, and Wren Fire all responded to the scene. Deputies and C.E.R.T. was also on scene. The State Fire Marshal was also requested to respond.

12:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to investigate a report of fraud.

2:12 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire and Deputies to the report of a camper fire on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township.

4:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Washington Street in the city of Van Wert for a subject with low blood pressure.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the village of Convoy to investigate a report of a domestic dispute.

9:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jackson Street in the village of Middle Point for the report of a broken utility pole and low wires.

11:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township on a report of high water across the roadway.