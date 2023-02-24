Midwest Electric donates to area charities

VW independent staff/submitted information

ST MARYS — Midwest Electric recently donated $14,700 to 17 west central Ohio charities and community projects through the cooperative’s Community Connection Fund. Entities in Van Wert and Delphos were among the recipients.

Thanks to the 90 percent of members who round up their electric bill and donate to this fund, Midwest Electric has provided $1,302,169 to 1,090 local charitable causes since 1998.

The latest recipients of grants include:

Van Wert County Park District, $1,000 for maintenance of the Van Wert County Trail and the Warrior Trail in Ohio City.

Delphos Baseball and Softball Association, $800 to purchase netting for a batting cage.

Parkway FFA, $2,000 to build a new greenhouse at the school for the students.

Village of Chickasaw, $1,000 to install a generator at the new village hall.

Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, $250 to purchase a new color printer.

North Valley CYO, $500 to purchase t-shirts and water bottles for the athletes at the state CYO basketball tournament.

Erastus Church and Community Hall, $1,000 towards the purchase of a new furnace and insulation.

Foundations Behavioral Health Services, $750 for the Mercer County Youth to Youth retreat.

VentureLINX, $300 to purchase a time clock and document destruction box locks.

Auglaize County Sheriff Department, $1,000 towards the purchase of a drone equipped with a thermal camera for the Special Population Operation Team.

St. Marys Middle School, $1,000 to purchase books for a school-wide reading project.

JTD Hospital Foundation, $700 to support activities associated with the Grand Lake Health Challenge.

SAFY Lima Behavioral Health, $1,000 to purchase sensory-based materials to use with their clients.

Spencerville Educational Foundation, $1,000 to promote, improve, enrich, and supplement programs and activities beyond what is possible with public funds.

Allen County Sheriff’s Posse, $1,500 to purchase needed safety equipment for the horses and deputies.

Crime Victim Services, $750 to provide programs and support to victims of violence and crime in Allen and Putnam Counties.

Blake Rodgers Memorial Fund, $150 donation to a memorial fund for a Buckeye Rural Electric Cooperative apprentice lineman who lost his life in an electrical contact accident while restoring power during a winter storm in December.

The Midwest Electric Community Connection Fund is a voluntary charitable program. Participating members’ monthly electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar, with the additional pennies deposited in the Fund. A Board of Trustees, composed of cooperative members and separate from the Midwest Electric Board of Trustees, oversees the application and allocation process.

Individuals or organizations can obtain an application by contacting Midwest Electric at 1.800.962.3830 or visiting midwestrec.com/community-connection-fund.

Based in St. Marys, Midwest Electric is the not-for-profit, customer-owned electric cooperative serving 11,000 homes, farms, and businesses in Allen, Auglaize, Mercer, Van Wert, Shelby, Putnam, and Darke counties.