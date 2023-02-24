VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/23/2023

Thursday February 23, 2023

12:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Brodnix Road in York Township.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Bradley Colley, 54, of Tully Street in Convoy is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

1:00 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Jennings Road in the City of Van Wert for an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blockberger Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

4:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of the ball park in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of two suspicious vehicles in the area.

4:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check on a disabled motorist.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of menacing.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:51 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.