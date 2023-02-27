VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/24/2023

Friday February 24, 2023

6:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a tree across the roadway.

7:59 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a stray dog.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of trash on the roadway.

9:20 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wren Landeck Road in York Township about a civil issue.

9:37 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Woodland Avenue in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a stray dog trying to get in a vehicle.

1:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Plum Street in the Village of Venedocia to assist a Van Wert Municipal Court probation officer in looking for a subject.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated robbery. Kerry H. Bass, 37, of Medina is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy about a subject throwing debris on their property.

3:55 p.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. A 2021 Toyota Highlander driven by a juvenile was westbound on U.S. 30 near Boroff Road, then merged right and struck a 2000 Peterbilt semi-truck driven by Coty Alford of Berne, Indiana, causing minor damage. No Injuries were reported.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject removed property.

8:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to the report of a shed fire on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township. Deputies also responded to the scene.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a domestic disturbance.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City on a complaint of suspicious activity.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jennings Township to check on an occupied disabled vehicle.

11:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Willshire Township for a suspicious vehicle parked along the roadway flashing their lights.