VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/25/2023

Saturday February 25, 2023

5:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sponseller Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

12:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to check on an open line 911 call.

2:04 p.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert Police attempting to serve a warrant at a residence on Elm Street in the City of Van Wert.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an alarm at a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of harassment between juveniles.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched tankers from Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire for mutual aid in Adams County Indiana.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township on a complaint of reckless operation.

6:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a disabled semi in the roadway.

7:05 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject that had fallen.

9:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.