VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/26/2023

Sunday February 26, 2023

6:38 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Mercer County, report of smoke in a nursing home.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

10:42 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject having an issue with a medical device.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Venedocia on a noise complaint.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township on a report of a suspicious male trespassing on property.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Haley Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.