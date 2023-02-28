Van Wert Police blotter 2/19-2/26/23

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 19 – a report was taken for disorderly conduct after the police department received a call for loud music in the 100 block of S. Wall St.

Sunday, February 19 – arrested Hannah Plotts, 18, for OVI and underage consumption while in the Walmart parking lot.

Sunday, February 19 – a report was taken after a resident said his car window was broken with what appeared to be a BB gun while parked in the 400 block of N. Chestnut St.

Sunday, February 19 – received a report of criminal damaging to a home in the 600 block of S. Washington St. The matter is under investigation.

Monday, February 20 – a vehicle was damaged at Superior Auto, S. Shannon St., during an incident of criminal damaging. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, February 21 – received a report of menacing in the 400 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Tuesday, February 21 – received a call for advice on an unruly juvenile incident.

Tuesday, February 21 – a city man reported his wife hadn’t returned home and requested assistance in locating her. An attempt to locate was put out to surrounding agencies and she was later located in Bryan.

Tuesday, February 21 – received a report of a possible theft from a protected class.

Tuesday, February 21 – responded to a distraught female in the 300 block of N. Walnut St.

Wednesday, February 22 – a possible theft was reported in the area of Hawthorne Drive. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, February 22 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of Brief St.

Wednesday, February 22 – a burglary was reported in the 600 block of N. Market St. The incident remains under investigation.

Thursday, February 23 – received a report of a mentally distraught person. Contact was made with the person and no further incident took place.

Thursday, February 23 – an altercation between juveniles was reported outside of the YMCA, West Main St. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, February 24 – employees of Van Wert Municipal Court reported an incident of telephone harassment. No criminal charges were filed.

Friday, February 24 – a lost wallet was turned into the police department. Identification in the wallet was from Blissfield, Michigan.

Friday, February 24 – Van Wert Middle School reported finding notes that implied threats toward the school. The incident remains under investigation.

Friday, February 24 – received a report of criminal trespass in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

February, February 24 – charged Drew Johnson, 23, of Pandora with persistent disorderly conduct after an incident at a basketball game at Van Wert High School.

Saturday, February 25 – arrested John A. Blake Jr., 31, of Ohio City for OVI in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Saturday, February 25 – arrested Jacquelyn J. Bruns for OVI after an accident in the 200 block of South Ave.

Saturday, February 25 – arrested Mark Sampson, 31, on a failure to appear warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Saturday, February 25 – arrested Alexis Hope Kyburz, 27, of Van Wert on warrants from St. Marys and Celina. The warrants were discovered after police made contact with her over illegal camping in the city limits.

Sunday, February 26 – a report was taken after the police department was contacted for a welfare check in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.