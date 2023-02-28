VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/27/2023

Monday February 27, 2023

6:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:38 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a dog running loose.

12:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Madison Blvd. in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

1:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to an area of Convoy Road in Tully Township for the report of a utility pole that fell on a vehicle driving down the roadway. There were live power lines on the vehicle and the occupants were trapped inside till the power company arrived on scene. No injuries were reported. The power company arrived on scene at 3:56 p.m. The vehicle had to be towed. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for report of a tree and utility pole with live power lines down in the roadway. There were several trees down in the Sycamore Street area. There was also found a large tree down on a house. The house was not occupied and received substantial damage. CERT responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to the area of George Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a trampoline that was blown by the wind from a yard to another location causing damage to a vehicle.

3:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location in the City of Van Wert for a subject having difficulty breathing.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 at Ohio 117 in Jennings Township for a report of a tree and utility lines down in the roadway.

5:21 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township for a subject that fell.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dolt Road in Washington Township.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township to assist with a subject whom was making threats to harm themselves.

6:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Delphos to assist with a transient subject.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police on an alarm call.