Design firm selected for local campus

VW independent staff/submitted information

Officials with the Van Wert campus of Northwest State Community College have announced a partnership with the design firm of Fanning Howey to begin the renovation of its Sycamore St. campus. Fanning Howey is an integrated architecture, interiors and engineering firm specializing in learning environments.

Tim Lehman of Fanning Howey is pictured with Dr. Jon Tomlinson at the NSCC Van Wert Campus. Photo submitted

Located just 23 miles away from Van Wert in Celina, Fanning Howey focuses exclusively on designing learning facilities for the next generation of students. Their team of experts has over 61 years of experience in education design, have worked with 41 colleges and universities on more than 189 projects, and have received more than 180 awards for designs that impact education.

“I couldn’t be happier with the selection of Fanning Howey to design Van Wert’s campus, Van Wert Dean Jon Tomlinson said. The ideas the team presented to us were spectacular and will help Northwest State Community College build a first-rate campus for our future students. The Van Wert campus will certainly further our mission of providing access to excellent and affordable education, training, and services that improve the lives of individuals and strengthen the communities in Paulding and Van Wert county.”

“The adaptive reuse of the former office and manufacturing building is an amazing opportunity,” says Tim Lehman, PE, Chief Executive Officer of Fanning Howey. “We look forward to collaborating with Northwest State to reimagine the 20th century facility for use as a 21st century learning environment.”

For more information about the Van Wert campus of Northwest State Community College and to follow the upcoming renovation process, visit https://northweststate.edu/vanwert.

Northwest State Community College is an accredited two-year, state-assisted institution of higher education that has served northwest Ohio since 1969. NSCC offers associate degrees with numerous transfer options, short-term certificate programs, and workforce training programs designed to meet the needs of local businesses and industries.