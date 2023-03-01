VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 2/28/2023

Tuesday February 28, 2023

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a report of a vehicle setting in the roadway.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a subject trespassing on the property.

10:00 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 116 in Jennings Township about a dispute with the neighbor over a property line.

4:28 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Boroff Road in Ridge Township for a subject feeling weak and dizzy.

8:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of vandalism.

11:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to investigate a noise complaint.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog on the property.