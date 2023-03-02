VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/1/2023

Wednesday March 1, 2023

1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for an injured deer.

1:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Rockford for a structure fire.

2:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S 30 in Union Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a vehicle with no brake lights.

6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to look for a vehicle that went through a closed road and ran over fire hose at a fire scene in Rockford.

7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

8:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject who passed out.

10:55 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of an assault that occurred at a location on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township.

11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence and assault.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment and threats.

1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject harassing staff.

9:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.