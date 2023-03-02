VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/1/2023
Wednesday March 1, 2023
1:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for an injured deer.
1:50 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Rockford for a structure fire.
2:16 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S 30 in Union Township for a subject with an altered mental status.
3:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
5:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a vehicle with no brake lights.
6:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to look for a vehicle that went through a closed road and ran over fire hose at a fire scene in Rockford.
7:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog.
8:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject who passed out.
10:55 a.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of an assault that occurred at a location on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township.
11:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to investigate a report of domestic violence and assault.
12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of harassment and threats.
1:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:26 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township on a complaint of a loose dog.
5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a subject harassing staff.
9:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
POSTED: 03/02/23 at 9:33 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement