VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/2/2023

Thursday March 2, 2023

12:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Slane Road in Hoaglin Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of trespassing.

8:05 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Third Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Cherry Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:54 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ervin Road in Pleasant Township to recover stolen property.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Simpson Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a subject who may have been in mental distress.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the area for a reported suspicious vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check the area for a vehicle that may have been involved in an Amber Alert.

3:37 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a brush fire.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for the report of a ladder in the roadway.

5:48 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject that had fallen.

6:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility for a suspicious vehicle parked at the facility.

8:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in Jennings Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a groundhog. No injuries reported.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.