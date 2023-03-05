Convoy church to celebrate 50 years

Submitted information

Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church, at the corner of Convoy Road and Mentzer Church Road in Convoy will be celebrating their 50th anniversary of the Church on Sunday, March 19, at the 10:45 a.m. worship service.

Three churches which were Mentzer, Middlebury and Dixon came together to form Countryside Chapel United Methodist Church. All three churches are represented in the bell tower constructed in 1980, which holds one bell from each of the original churches.

In honor of the 50th anniversary, the church will have special music featuring songs by Trinity Trio and local talent. After the church service there will be a potluck luncheon with meat and drinks provided. Everyone is invited to attend and bring a covered dish or dessert to share if possible.