VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/3/2023

Friday March 3, 2023

9:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to a residence on Dolt Road in Washington Township on a complaint of a loose dog.

10:21 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court for a subject who had fallen.

10:27 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Christopher Lee Kirk, 35, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:15 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Greenbrier Cemetery in Willshire Township.

11:47 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Ohio Adult Parole Officer at a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township.

12:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township on a complaint of dumped trash in the roadway.

2:58 p.m. – Deputies assist a Van Wert Municipal Court Probation Officer at a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

4:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a tree and utility lines down in the roadway.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township on a report of a broken utility pole.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to check on an abandoned 911 call.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of high water across the roadway.

5:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of utility lines and tree limbs down in the roadway.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a utility pole down.

6:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was lethargic.

8:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Police to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for an issue with a power transformer.