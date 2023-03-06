VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/4/2023

Saturday March 4, 2023

12:20 a.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township. Ohio City received mutual aid from Van Wert Fire, Wren Fire, Willshire Fire, Convoy Fire, and Adams County Indiana. CERT also responded to the scene.

2:08 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire for mutual aid in Mercer County for a report of a structure fire on Frysinger Road.

4:49 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a seizure.

6:27 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township for a juvenile having a seizure.

10:04 a.m. – Deputies assisted the Van Wert City Police at a residence on Gordon Avenue in the City of Van Wert.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Ohio City about a domestic disturbance.

11:12 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Wren for a subject that fell.

11:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence in the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of harassment.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint of harassment and threats from a resident on Main Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:42 a.m. – Dispatched Wren and Willshire Fire to a report of a tree fire on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on White Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a private property located on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for the report of a tree falling on a motor vehicle.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Kreischer Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of theft.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a subject trespassing.

10:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area to attempt to location a vehicle, after receiving a complaint of a speeding vehicle in the Village of Venedocia.