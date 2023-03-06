VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/5/2023

Sunday March 5, 2023

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township on a complaint of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

2:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a possible fight or noise disturbance.

4:02 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert. During the investigation the driver of the vehicle was arrested for OVI. Walter Chiquito, 40, of rural Van Wert was issued a traffic citation for driving on the wrong side of the roadway and OVI and will appear in Van Wert Municipal Court.

6:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a vacant residence on Augustine Road in Liberty Township after receiving a report of lights on at the residence.

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:06 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a subject who was not responding appropriately.

11:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of harassment.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS to a location on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a report of a motorcycle crash. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

12:32 p.m. – Deputies along with Ottoville EMS responded to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township on a report of a disoriented subject in the roadway.

12:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Middle Point to conduct a welfare check.

1:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to conduct a welfare check.

3:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Venedocia on a complaint of reckless operation.

8:49 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire & EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 and Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. A 2007 silver Honda Civic driven by Anna Vanderschaegen was westbound on Wren Landeck and attempted to slow down for the stop sign at Ohio 118, but did not stop in time and was struck by a 2017 Maroon Chrysler Pacifica driven by Cara Moonshower. Both vehicles went off the side of the road and struck a utility pole and came to rest in the front yard of house number 14014. Vanderschaegen was transported to Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS for suspected minor injuries, while Moonshower was treated at the scene by Ohio City and was then taken to Van Wert Hospital by her husband.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a jack-knifed semi-truck on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the incident.