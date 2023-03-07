Van Wert Police blotter 2/26-3/4/2023

Van Wert Police

Sunday, February 26 – took a report of a distraught female in the 100 block of S. Washington St.

Monday, February 27 – received a report of telecommunications harassment.

Monday, February 27 – arrested Brittany N. Pessefall, 26, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct after an incident at Van Wert Health.

Monday, February 27 – received a report of criminal trespassing in the 200 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, February 28 – a purse was found at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center. It was later returned to its owner.

Tuesday, February 28 – assisted a mentally distraught male in the 1100 block of Allingham St.

Tuesday, February 28 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, February 28 – a resident of the 600 block of S. Tyler St. said a neighbor was trespassing on her property.

Wednesday, March 1 – a city resident reported identity fraud. The matter is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 1 – Van Wert Municipal Court requested an officer assist to check on a probationer. The case is under investigation.

Thursday, March 2 – an employee of McDonald’s on S. Shannon St. reported an impaired driver in the drive-thru lane at the restaurant. Heather Pirani was subsequently arrested for OVI, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Thursday, March 2 – a resident told police two persons unknown to her used her Walmart account on February 28 and March 1.

Thursday, March 2 – arrested Austin E. Davis, 29, of Van Wert for disorderly conduct in the 1200 block of S. Washington St.

Friday, March 3 – a city resident reported fraudulent activity on her bank account. The matter is under investigation.

Friday, March 3 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Friday, March 3 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive.

Saturday, March 4 – a theft was reported at Walmart.

Saturday, March 4 – received a report of a threat made by one friend to another at Old South.