VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/6/2023

Monday March 6, 2023

1:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for aggravated burglary, kidnapping, and felonious assault. Seth Nicholas Hitzeman, 20, of Payne was located by Huntington, Indiana authorities and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hughes Road in York Township for a stray dog on the property.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township on a complaint of domestic violence. Gary N. Sutton, 71, of rural Van Wert arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending court.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township on a complaint of subjects going door to door selling vacuums and harassing people.

10:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.