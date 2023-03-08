FUMC holding preschool open house

Submitted information

A preschool open House will be held at First United Methodist Church, at Central and Jefferson in Van Wert from 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9.

Parents will also be able to register, tour and meet the teachers.

First United Methodist Church offers a half-day program from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. two, three or four days a week. The curriculum is guided by the Ohio Department of Education’s Early Learning Standards and incorporates Christian principles daily. Students participate in monthly field trips, theme parties, progress monitoring and assessments, weekly Chapel, Christmas and spring programs and much more. The goal is to prepare children for kindergarten in a loving Christ-centered environment.

For more information please contact Administrator Marilyn Agler by phone at 419.238.0631 ext. 308, by email marilyn.agler@vanwertfirst.net or register online at vanwertfirst.net then choose “Preschool” in the menu area.