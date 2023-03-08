VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/7/2023

Tuesday March 7, 2023

7:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Pettit Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

9:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:14 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who had fallen.

12:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a report of a low utility wire.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Scott Cemetery.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a reported grass fire.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to investigate an open line 911 call.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of door to door sales.

7:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of the occupant.

7:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:07 p.m. – Deputies assisted a citizen stranded at Ohio Health to another location in the City of Van Wert.