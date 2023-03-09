VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/8/2023

Wednesday March 8, 2023

12:05 a.m. – Deputies checked the area of the Van Wert County Correctional Facility after receiving a report of subjects from a silver van attempting to make contact with inmates.

12:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop.

1:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Chippewa Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

9:10 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject with an altered mental status.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Augustine Road in Pleasant Township to stand by while a subject retrieved property.

12:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to assist a Municipal Court Probation Officer.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

2:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire and Willshire Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol and CERT also responded.

3:17 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling light headed.

3:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Upp Road in Pleasant Township.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash at Feasby Wisener and Lare Roads in Tully Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sponseller in the Village of Convoy to investigate a complaint of telecommunication harassment.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire & EMS responded to a motor vehicle crash on Delphos Southworth Road in Washington Township. Delphos Police also responded to the area. Units were not able to locate any crash.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies along with Wren Fire responded to a report of a structure fire on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.