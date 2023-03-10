VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/9/2023

Thursday March 9, 2023

9:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for the report of a stray dog.

11:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check on an abandon 911 call.

11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to Van Wert High School for a subject who passed out.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burris Road in Liberty Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle along the road.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

8:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a juvenile having an allergic reaction.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies along with Willshire Fire and Wren Fire responded to a report of working barn fire at 6116 Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township. Ohio City Fire, Convoy Fire, and Adams County provided mutual aid. CERT also responded to the scene.

8:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Edgewood Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

11:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McCleery Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.