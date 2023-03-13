VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/10/2023

Friday March 10, 2023

1:25 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

8:10 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a loose dog.

8:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slane Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a property owner from Pleasant Township about a trespassing complaint.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

12:41 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert on a complaint of a loose dog.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of threats and harassment.

5:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:00 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Bergner Road in Harrison Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

7:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of door to door sales people in the area.

11:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist with a subject in mental distress.