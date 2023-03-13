VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/11/2023
Saturday March 11, 2023
8:20 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Upp Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.
10:37 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Monmouth Road in Pleasant Township ref to a suspicious vehicle in the area.
11:50 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from St. Paul Church to Convoy Cemetery in Tully Township.
2:11 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for possession of drug instruments. Christopher S. Lindeman, 35, of Delphos was held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area.
5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:40 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of Balliet Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.
