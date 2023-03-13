VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/12/2023

Sunday March 12, 2023

7:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

11:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Slane Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies investigated a complaint of a loose dog being struck by a motor vehicle.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Kings Church Road in Harrison Township on a complaint of threats and harassment.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leathers Road in Ridge Township on a complaint of a suspicious vehicle driving around the area.