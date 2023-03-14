Van Wert Police blotter 3/6-3/10/23

Van Wert Police

Monday, March 6 – responded to an unruly juvenile complaint at Van Wert High School. The juvenile, 17, was already on probation and was transported and turned over to the Van Wert County Juvenile Probation Department.

Monday, March 6 – an abandoned green Huffy girls bike was recovered from the downtown Van Wert area.

Tuesday, March 7 – received a report of an unruly juvenile in the National Court area.

Tuesday, March 7 – a woman reported her daughter as unruly and driving her vehicle without permission in the 400 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, March 8 – an unknown substance was ingested by a staff member at Van Wert Middle School. The incident is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 8 – a juvenile at Van Wert Middle School was charged with possession of marijuana.

Thursday, March 9 – a juvenile, 17, was charged with bringing a marijuana vape to the Van Wert School at the Goedde.

Thursday, March 9 – received a report of criminal damaging in the 100 block of Crestwood Drive. After an investigation, no criminal charges were filed.

Thursday, March 9 – police were called to the 200 block of Spencer Drive for a welfare check on a male who wasn’t acting right.

Thursday, March 9 – a resident in the 200 block of S. Wayne St. reported finding a debit card in her son’s room that didn’t belong to him. The matter is under investigation.

Thursday, March 9 – a welfare check was conducted in the 800 block of Kear Rd. after a 911 call for medical assistance.

Friday, March 10 – an E. Sycamore St. resident reported telephone harassment from her ex-boyfriend.

Friday, March 10 – received a report of a menacing incident in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Saturday, March 11 – issued a citation to Emily S. Apple for driving without a valid operator’s license and issued a summons to Jeffery S. Riley for possession of marijuana during a traffic stop in the 100 block of W. Main St.