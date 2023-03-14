VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/13/2023

Monday March 13, 2023

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from School Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of threats and harassment.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

10:51 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject feeling dizzy.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for contempt of court. Paul Arnold Deal, 46, of Greenville is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:47 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject for a subject who was ill.

4:52 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a subject having a seizure.

5:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Pearson Road in Pleasant Township to investigate an emergency alert that was activated on a vehicle.

6:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gilliland Road in Ridge Township for a motor vehicle crash. A 2013 Dodge Dart driven by a juvenile was westbound on Lincoln Highway and turned south onto Gilliland Road. When turning left, the car ran off the right side of the road striking the no-through trucks traffic sign. The car sustained minor damage and the driver had no injuries.

6:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a vehicle slide off on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. There was no vehicle damage or injuries reported.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol with traffic control.