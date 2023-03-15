VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/14/2023

Tuesday March 14, 2023

5:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

6:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:24 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township for a welfare check.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to the area of Ohio 118 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a semi-truck that made a turn and got stuck in the ditch blocking the roadway.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wesley Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:11 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Walnut Grove Church Road in Liberty Township for a loose dog.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:40 p.m. – Deputies along with Delphos Fire & EMS and the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a complaint of identity fraud.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

6:04 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Railroad Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

7:00 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with low blood pressure.

8:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing and chest pain.