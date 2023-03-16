VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/15/2023
Wednesday March 15, 2023
5:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.
5:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.
11:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog.
12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check on a subject who had not been heard from.
3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject who fell.
4:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject in severe pain.
5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of dirt bikes running around the village.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.
10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S.127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.
