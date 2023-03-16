VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/15/2023

Wednesday March 15, 2023

5:24 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Shawnee Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell.

5:39 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a subject who fell.

11:45 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

12:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check on a subject who had not been heard from.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:13 p.m. – Dispatched Ottoville EMS to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township for a subject who fell.

4:28 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject in severe pain.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the Village of Scott on a complaint of dirt bikes running around the village.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on U.S.127 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with chest pain.