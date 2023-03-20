Fundraising banquet set for April 13

Submitted information

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is pleased to present its second annual “Be the Story” fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at Calvary Evangelical Church, 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road, Van Wert.

The purpose of the event is to share dynamic new developments happening in the ministry that are impacting the lives of students in West Central Ohio. Featured will be an update from Executive Director Brad Petrie, as well as youth who will share their testimonies and pastors will highlight their experiences with Youth for Christ. There are many ways to be part of the Youth for Christ Story.

Students will be among the speakers at the Be the Story fundraiser, scheduled for April 13. Photo submitted

Any member of the community is welcome to attend and see what Youth for Christ is up to. To RSVP, call 419.238.1370 or visit www.wcohyfc.com by March 30. If you are unable to attend the event but would still like to support the Youth for Christ ministries in Van Wert, Convoy, Parkway, and the surrounding areas by making a financial gift to the organization, you can contact the Youth for Christ office or visit their website, www.wcohyfc.com. Event Sponsorship is also available by contacting the Community Engagement Coordinator, Kirsten Brunswick, at the Youth for Christ office at 419.238.1370.

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is a relational ministry that reaches young people everywhere, working together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus who lead by their godliness in lifestyle, devotion to prayer and the Word of God, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.

West Central Ohio Youth for Christ is currently hosting Campus Life Programs at Crestview Middle School, Crestview High School, Lincolnview Junior High School, Parkway Middle School, Van Wert Middle School, and Van Wert High School. To learn more about their mission and their work, visit www.wcohyfc.com or their Facebook page.