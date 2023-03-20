TFC to host interactive experience

Trinity Friends Church will host “Christ in the Passover: An Interactive Experience” on Maundy Thursday, April 6, in the Family Life Center Auditorium, 605 N. Franklin St., Van Wert. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. This powerful interactive experience, led by Greg Williams of Jews for Jesus, will illustrate the link between the Jewish feast of Passover and the last supper Jesus shared with His disciples.

Join us for a sensory exploration of the beautiful Jewish ceremony called a seder. As we taste the traditional symbolic foods, we’ll weave the story of the exodus and freedom from slavery together with the messianic hope realized in Jesus’ life, death, and resurrection. The words “do this in remembrance of me” will take on an even deeper meaning to Christians as we learn the significance of the tradition Jesus observed the night before He died and give us a closer look at the very Jewish life He led.

Jewish or not, religious or not—this is an unforgettable, thought-provoking experience.

Tickets are free but seating is limited, so preregistration is required at trinityfriendschurch.com/events. Tickets are transferrable with the name of original registrant. Printed tickets are not necessary at check-in the evening of the event.