VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/17/2023

Friday March 17, 2023

9:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

11:38 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire responded to a report of a utility pole fire on Converse Roselm Road in Washington Township.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from the Village of Middle Point on a complaint of fraud.

1:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hartsock Road in Willshire Township to check and abandoned 911 call.

2:27 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear for a non-support hearing. Randy E. Hoersten, 45, of Berne, Indiana, was taken into custody in the 600 block of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert. Hoersten was also served new charges of obstructing official business. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. The Van Wert County Dog Warden also responded to the scene to take control of a K9 that was in the vehicle.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township on a complaint of suspicious activity.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Jason L Mitchell, 49, of Van Wert was taken into custody at a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township. The subject was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a complaint of assault.