VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/18/2023

Saturday March 18, 2023

0254 a.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township. Johnani E. Harris, 24, of Payne was issued a traffic citation for driving without a valid operator license and a summons to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana.

3:37 a.m. – Deputies along with Middle Point Fire responded to a report of a structure fire at 21801 Lincoln Highway in Washington Township. Delphos Fire, Grover Hill Fire, and Van Wert Fire were also dispatched to assist. Van Wert County CERT also responded to the scene.

7:43 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a subject with an unknown problem.

7:50 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash in the City of Van Wert. A 2017 Ford Taurus driven by William J. Pabst of Haviland was westbound on East Sycamore Street approaching the intersection of North Walnut Street. A 2007 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Irvin M. Nava Castillo of Defiance was northbound on N. Walnut St. approaching the intersection of East Sycamore Street. Castillo attempted to stop at the stop sign at E. Sycamore St. but slid through the stop sign (snow and icy road conditions), causing minor damage to both vehicles.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to motor vehicle Crash on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township. Matthew L. Kahn of Decatur lost control on snow and ice, went off the road and overturned. He was taken to Van Wert Health by Convoy EMS.