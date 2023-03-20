VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/19/2023

Sunday March 19, 2023

12:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol on a traffic stop with a subject being disorderly.

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township to investigate a report of an attempted burglary. The incident remains under investigation.

3:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:56 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist with an unwanted subject on the property.

4:27 p.m.- Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a field fire.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for the report of a stop sign being down.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Holtery Street in the Village of Scott for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

7:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:30 p.m. – Deputies made an assist with a subject from U.S. Route 224 in Jackson Township to the City of Van Wert.