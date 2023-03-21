Van Wert Police blotter 3/13/-3/18/2023

Van Wert Police

Monday, March 13 – an employee of Van Wert Health North reported harassing phone calls were made to the clinic.

Tuesday, March 14 – a N. Washington St. resident reported telephone harassment. No charges were filed.

Tuesday, March 14 – military style pyrotechnic grenades and ammunition were found side of a recycled paint can in the 1200 block of Industrial Drive. The Allen County Bomb Squad responded and collected the items for disposal.

Tuesday, March 14 – a theft was reported at Casey’s General Store. The matter is under investigation.

Wednesday, March 15 – assisted a distraught male in the 700 block of N. Franklin St.

Wednesday, March 15 – received a report of a loose dog running in the area of Kear Rd. and Shaffer St. The owner of the dog was located and it was secured back in the house.

Thursday, March 16 – a shoplifting incident was reported at Walmart.

Saturday, March 18 – a resident in the 800 block of E. Main St. reported someone used her identity to fraudulently obtain an account.

Saturday, March 18 – an incident of telephone harassment was reported in the 300 block of Town Center Blvd.