VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/20/2023

Monday March 20, 2023

12:13 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a subject with chest pain.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

7:18 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire and EMS along with Deputies to a report of a two vehicle crash on Ohio 118 at Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township. Ohio State Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township to remove a deceased deer from the roadway.

9:04 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a nonresponsive subject.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:04 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township for a report of drainage tile burning close to a barn. Scott Fire was also responded to the scene.

12:11 p.m. – Deputies took custody of a subject at the Van Wert County Common Pleas Court House for a probation violation. Joseph A. Mohr Jr., 46, of Van Wert was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Ridge Township to remove trash from the roadway.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog in the area.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle the roadway.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:19 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS for mutual aid in Paulding County for a subject having a seizure.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of a stray dog.

9:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 697 in Ridge Township to assist a subject in mental distress. The subject was transported for further evaluation and treatment.