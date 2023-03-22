VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/21/2023

Tuesday March 21, 2023

12:22 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with a low heart rate.

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a subject in a parked vehicle.

8:06 a.m. – Deputies and Ottoville Fire and EMS responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 66 in Washington Township. A northbound 2013 Honda Civic hit and killed a deer. The driver was checked the scene and the car was driven from the scene.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sesame Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with fast heart rate. 1:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shepherd Street in the Village of Convoy for a verbal dispute.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of harassment.

3:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to Van Wert Common Pleas Court to take custody of a subject whom had an active warrant issued out of Mercer County. Eric P. Friedrich, 31, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transferred to Mercer County Authorities.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject who fell from a ladder.

6:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township on a report of a 4-wheel ATV setting along the roadway.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison township for a complaint of the view of an intersection being obstructed.

9:00 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject having a seizure.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm at a location on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township.