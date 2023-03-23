VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/22/2023

Wednesday March 22, 2023

11:12 a.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township on a complaint of a stray dog.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject with back pain.

1450 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Route 697 in Washington Township to investigate a complaint of a car being keyed.

2:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to investigate a report of breaking and entering to the old school building.

4:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply. Jeremy James Cole, 32, of Wren is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire on a complaint of a domestic dispute. Joshua J. Carroll, 35, of Willshire was arrested and charged with one count each of vandalism, a fifth degree felony, menacing, a fourth degree misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana, a minor misdemeanor. He is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a one car crash. No injuries were reported. No other details available are at this time.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a reported assault. Rae Ann Cray, 48, of Taylor, Michigan, was arrested and charged with four counts of misdemeanor assault. She was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:44 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for subject with chest pain and short of breath.

10:22 p.m. – Deputies along with Ohio City Fire responded to a report of a working structure fire on Willshire-Ohio City Road in Liberty Township. Wren Fire and Rockford Fire were initially dispatched for tanker response. CERT also responded to the scene.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S.127 in Union Township for a subject for a subject in and out of consciousness.