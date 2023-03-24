VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/23/2023

Thursday March 23, 2023

4:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in Ridge Township for an open line 911 call.

6:21 a.m. – Deputies along with Convoy Fire responded to the area of Lincoln Highway and Wolfcale Roads in Pleasant Township for a possible gas leak.

8:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a probation officer with a home visit.

11:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a vehicle in the median. No injuries or damage was reported. The vehicle was towed back to the roadway.

1:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township to check for an item in the roadway.

3:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to investigate a report of a vehicle being damaged by fire. The fire was out when the caller reported the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy on a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Defiance County Common Pleas Juvenile Court for failure to appear on a family offense. Nathaniel Eugene Thomas, 44, of Van Wert was taken into custody and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending transfer to Defiance County.