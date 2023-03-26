VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/24/2023

Friday March 24, 2023

7:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Union Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a dog. The driver of the vehicle reported that she was harassed by the owner of the dog.

8:33 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

9:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township on a complaint of two suspicious vehicles in the area.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out for their vehicle.

11:57 a.m. – Dog warden responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the city of Van Wert for a loose dog.

12:33 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township for a subject having a possible stroke.

12:39 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

1:45 p.m. – Dog Warden responded to an area of Delphos Jennings Road in Jennings Township for a loose dog.

4:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jackson Street in the village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Deputies were unable to locate in crash in the area.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location in the city of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police.

9:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of suspicious vehicles in the area.

9:54 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire and Deputies to a report of a working structure fire on Richey Road in Pleasant Township. Ohio City Fire, Van Wert Fire, and Wren Fire were also dispatched for mutual aid. Ohio State Highway Patrol and CERT also assisted. Later during the fire Scott Fire responded to the scene so that Ohio City could respond to another structure fire.